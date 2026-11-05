The Ground Zero Interview in January 2020 - A Tribute to Dr. Francis Boyle

The Ground Zero Interview in January 2020

Back in late January 2020, as early reports of a novel coronavirus began to trickle out of central China, the mainstream media was strictly tethered to the official “wet market” narrative. While legacy outlets were still scrambling to establish a baseline, Hrvoje Morić reached out to Dr. Francis Boyle—an authority with a deep background in international law and biological weapons legislation, having drafted the U.S. Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989. In what remains a historic ground zero conversation, Boyle broke ranks to point directly toward the Wuhan BSL-4 facility, detailing the architecture of an offensive biological threat long before independent analysis was even tolerated on major tech platforms. The interview immediately caught fire, surging past 300,000 views on YouTube before the algorithmic axe fell and the video was scrubbed. Though subsequent re-uploads across decentralized channels eventually pushed total viewership into the millions, the episode served as an early warning flare. It wasn’t just about the origins of a virus; it was the first concrete glimpse into how quickly institutional gatekeepers would move to quarantine dissenting analysis and seal off the boundaries of acceptable public debate.

In this deep and candid conversation, Hrvoje Morić (founder of Geopolitics & Empire) joins host Flemming Blicher here on The Danish Illusion.

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The discussion looks back at January 2020, when Morić conducted the historic, very first interview with bioweapons expert Dr. Francis Boyle exposing COVID-19 as an offensive biological weapon—an episode that drew millions of views before triggering massive big tech censorship. Morić pulls back the curtain on how that single conversation placed a massive target on his back, leading to direct scrutiny from NATO’s Atlantic Council, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the coordinated legacy media machine.

The interview explores:

The Censorship Apparatus: How governments, intelligence agencies, and think tanks coordinate “non-kinetic” threat assessments against independent podcasters and dissidents.

The Cost of Dissent: Facing debanking by PayPal, mainstream hit pieces, and coordinated smear campaigns for refusing to tow the official line.

The State of Alternative Media: A brutally honest critique of infiltration, financial conflicts, false heroes, and the difficulty of keeping an uncompromised voice in a “hall of mirrors.”

Dr. Francis Boyle’s Legacy: Honoring the life and impact of a principled professor and lawmaker who dared to challenge the military-industrial complex.

An essential listen for anyone trying to understand the mechanics of modern information warfare and the price of true independence.

Shownotes & Reference Links

A complete reference guide to the sources, documents, and historical milestones discussed in this episode with Hrvoje Morić (Geopolitics & Empire).

The Ground Zero Interview with Dr. Francis Boyle (January 2020)

The Censorship Apparatus & State Targeting

AP Hit Piece (July 2020): Associated Press — The original COVID-19 misinformation article written by David Klepper, following his unresponded media inquiry sent to Hrvoje.

AP & Atlantic Council Collaboration (Feb 2021): Associated Press — The super-spreaders article linking G&E, co-produced alongside NATO’s Atlantic Council.

Atlantic Council Whitepaper (Feb 2021): Weaponized Report (PDF) — Official NATO think-tank documentation explicitly targeting Geopolitics & Empire as a source of disinformation.

Mike Benz / Foundation For Freedom Online Investigation: DHS Censorship Agency Report — Detailing how the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and CISA categorized independent podcasters as “non-kinetic” cybersecurity threats, triggering widespread debanking.

The Debanking Wave (April 2022): Covered by Kim Iversen on YouTube: Watch Here Covered by Matt Taibbi on Racket News: Read Here

The Nina Jankowicz Connection: Wikipedia Profile — Head of the DHS Disinformation Governance Board, whose X (Twitter) account automatically pre-blocked Hrvoje’s verified blacklisted handle, confirming coordination between state agencies and platform filters.

In Respectful Memory of Dr. Francis Boyle

Dr. Francis A. Boyle — Complete Book Bibliography

1980s

World Politics and International Law Publisher: Duke University Press, 1985 (Re-released/expanded as World Politics, Human Rights, and International Law, Lexington Books, 2021) Defending Civil Resistance Under International Law Publisher: Transnational Publishers, 1987 The Future of International Law and American Foreign Policy Publisher: Transnational Publishers, 1989

1990s

The Bosnian People Charge Genocide: Proceedings at the International Court of Justice Concerning Bosnia v. Serbia on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide Publisher: Aletheia Press, 1996 Foundations of World Order: The Legalist Approach to International Relations, 1898–1922 Publisher: Duke University Press, 1999

2000s

The Criminality of Nuclear Deterrence Publisher: Clarity Press, 2002 Palestine, Palestinians, and International Law Publisher: Clarity Press, 2003 Destroying World Order: U.S. Imperialism in the Middle East Before and After September 11th Publisher: Clarity Press, 2004 Biowarfare and Terrorism Publisher: Clarity Press, 2005 Protesting Power: War, Resistance, and Law Publisher: Rowman & Littlefield, 2008 Breaking All the Rules: Palestine, Iraq, Iran, and the Case for Impeachment Publisher: Clarity Press, 2008 Tackling America’s Toughest Questions: Alternative Media Interviews Publisher: Clarity Press, 2009

2010s

The Tamil Genocide by Sri Lanka: The Global Failure to Protect Tamil Rights Publisher: Clarity Press, 2010 The Palestinian Right of Return Under International Law Publisher: Clarity Press, 2011 United Ireland, Human Rights, and International Law Publisher: Clarity Press, 2012 Destroying Libya and World Order: The Three-Decade U.S. Campaign to Terminate the Qaddafi Revolution Publisher: Clarity Press, 2013 Restoring the Kingdom of Hawaii: The Kanaka Maoli Route to Independence Publisher: Clarity Press, 2014 Free Puerto Rico! Puerto Rico and the Puerto Ricans under International Law Publisher: Editorial Borikén, 2016

2020s