The Ground Zero Interview in January 2020 - A Tribute to Dr. Francis Boyle

The Ground Zero Interview in January 2020
Back in late January 2020, as early reports of a novel coronavirus began to trickle out of central China, the mainstream media was strictly tethered to the official “wet market” narrative. While legacy outlets were still scrambling to establish a baseline, Hrvoje Morić reached out to Dr. Francis Boyle—an authority with a deep background in international law and biological weapons legislation, having drafted the U.S. Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989. In what remains a historic ground zero conversation, Boyle broke ranks to point directly toward the Wuhan BSL-4 facility, detailing the architecture of an offensive biological threat long before independent analysis was even tolerated on major tech platforms.
The interview immediately caught fire, surging past 300,000 views on YouTube before the algorithmic axe fell and the video was scrubbed. Though subsequent re-uploads across decentralized channels eventually pushed total viewership into the millions, the episode served as an early warning flare. It wasn’t just about the origins of a virus; it was the first concrete glimpse into how quickly institutional gatekeepers would move to quarantine dissenting analysis and seal off the boundaries of acceptable public debate.
In this deep and candid conversation, Hrvoje Morić (founder of Geopolitics & Empire) joins host Flemming Blicher here on The Danish Illusion.
The discussion looks back at January 2020, when Morić conducted the historic, very first interview with bioweapons expert Dr. Francis Boyle exposing COVID-19 as an offensive biological weapon—an episode that drew millions of views before triggering massive big tech censorship. Morić pulls back the curtain on how that single conversation placed a massive target on his back, leading to direct scrutiny from NATO’s Atlantic Council, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the coordinated legacy media machine.
The interview explores:
The Censorship Apparatus: How governments, intelligence agencies, and think tanks coordinate “non-kinetic” threat assessments against independent podcasters and dissidents.
The Cost of Dissent: Facing debanking by PayPal, mainstream hit pieces, and coordinated smear campaigns for refusing to tow the official line.
The State of Alternative Media: A brutally honest critique of infiltration, financial conflicts, false heroes, and the difficulty of keeping an uncompromised voice in a “hall of mirrors.”
Dr. Francis Boyle’s Legacy: Honoring the life and impact of a principled professor and lawmaker who dared to challenge the military-industrial complex.
An essential listen for anyone trying to understand the mechanics of modern information warfare and the price of true independence.
Shownotes & Reference Links
A complete reference guide to the sources, documents, and historical milestones discussed in this episode with Hrvoje Morić (Geopolitics & Empire).
The Ground Zero Interview with Dr. Francis Boyle (January 2020)
The Original Interview: Geopolitics & Empire (Jan 30, 2020) — Hrvoje Morić conducts the world’s first interview with bioweapons expert Dr. Francis Boyle, exposing COVID-19 as an offensive biological weapon.
InfoWars Feature (Feb 2020): Geopolitics & Empire (homepage archive) / Brighteon Mirror — Alex Jones plays back the interview on InfoWars the very next day. (The original YouTube video surpassed 300,000 views before being scrubbed and later reaching millions across re-uploads).
Discussion with Spiro Skouras (2020): BitChute Watch — Reviewing the impact and fallout of the initial Boyle interview.
Second Boyle Interview (Dec 2020): Geopolitics & Empire — Discussing the Middle East, potential war with Iran, and global flashpoints.
Third Boyle Interview (June 2022): Geopolitics & Empire — Examining the war against the scientific elite and World War III.
Book Integration: Resisting Medical Tyranny (Amazon) — The 2020 G&E interview transcript serves as the first chapter of Dr. Francis Boyle’s final book.
In Memoriam (Feb 2025): Geopolitics & Empire — Hrvoje’s dedicated reflection on the life, work, and legacy of Dr. Francis Boyle.
The Censorship Apparatus & State Targeting
AP Hit Piece (July 2020): Associated Press — The original COVID-19 misinformation article written by David Klepper, following his unresponded media inquiry sent to Hrvoje.
AP & Atlantic Council Collaboration (Feb 2021): Associated Press — The super-spreaders article linking G&E, co-produced alongside NATO’s Atlantic Council.
Atlantic Council Whitepaper (Feb 2021): Weaponized Report (PDF) — Official NATO think-tank documentation explicitly targeting Geopolitics & Empire as a source of disinformation.
Mike Benz / Foundation For Freedom Online Investigation: DHS Censorship Agency Report — Detailing how the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and CISA categorized independent podcasters as “non-kinetic” cybersecurity threats, triggering widespread debanking.
The Debanking Wave (April 2022):
Covered by Kim Iversen on YouTube: Watch Here
Covered by Matt Taibbi on Racket News: Read Here
The Nina Jankowicz Connection: Wikipedia Profile — Head of the DHS Disinformation Governance Board, whose X (Twitter) account automatically pre-blocked Hrvoje’s verified blacklisted handle, confirming coordination between state agencies and platform filters.
In Respectful Memory of Dr. Francis Boyle
Dr. Francis A. Boyle — Complete Book Bibliography
1980s
World Politics and International Law
Publisher: Duke University Press, 1985 (Re-released/expanded as World Politics, Human Rights, and International Law, Lexington Books, 2021)
Defending Civil Resistance Under International Law
Publisher: Transnational Publishers, 1987
The Future of International Law and American Foreign Policy
Publisher: Transnational Publishers, 1989
1990s
The Bosnian People Charge Genocide: Proceedings at the International Court of Justice Concerning Bosnia v. Serbia on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide
Publisher: Aletheia Press, 1996
Foundations of World Order: The Legalist Approach to International Relations, 1898–1922
Publisher: Duke University Press, 1999
2000s
The Criminality of Nuclear Deterrence
Publisher: Clarity Press, 2002
Palestine, Palestinians, and International Law
Publisher: Clarity Press, 2003
Destroying World Order: U.S. Imperialism in the Middle East Before and After September 11th
Publisher: Clarity Press, 2004
Biowarfare and Terrorism
Publisher: Clarity Press, 2005
Protesting Power: War, Resistance, and Law
Publisher: Rowman & Littlefield, 2008
Breaking All the Rules: Palestine, Iraq, Iran, and the Case for Impeachment
Publisher: Clarity Press, 2008
Tackling America’s Toughest Questions: Alternative Media Interviews
Publisher: Clarity Press, 2009
2010s
The Tamil Genocide by Sri Lanka: The Global Failure to Protect Tamil Rights
Publisher: Clarity Press, 2010
The Palestinian Right of Return Under International Law
Publisher: Clarity Press, 2011
United Ireland, Human Rights, and International Law
Publisher: Clarity Press, 2012
Destroying Libya and World Order: The Three-Decade U.S. Campaign to Terminate the Qaddafi Revolution
Publisher: Clarity Press, 2013
Restoring the Kingdom of Hawaii: The Kanaka Maoli Route to Independence
Publisher: Clarity Press, 2014
Free Puerto Rico! Puerto Rico and the Puerto Ricans under International Law
Publisher: Editorial Borikén, 2016
2020s
Resisting Medical Tyranny: Why the COVID-19 Mandates Are Criminal
Publisher: Clarity Press, 2022 (Includes his early 2020 interview with Geopolitics & Empire as Chapter 1)