Footnotes to Plato - PART 2

Introducing Slavlander

For quite some time now, I’ve been following a writer and historian on Substack who goes by the name of “Slavlander”. He operates a blog on Substack called “The Slavland Chronicles”.

Now, the time has finally come to dive into his (many) words. This interview is the second, and I suspect it won’t be the last.

If you haven’t watched the first interview yet, you can find it on the below link:

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If Slavlander’s revised history is correct, our entire understanding of the modern world since antiquity will have to be completely rewritten .

You can follow Slavlander on Substack here:

https://substack.com/@rurikskywalker

Follow Slavlander on Substack

And subscribe to his blog “The Slavland Chronicles” here: