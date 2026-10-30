The Danish Illusion

The Danish Illusion

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Footnotes to Plato - PART 2

The second interview with Slavlander, a self-taught historical researcher whose groundbreaking revisionist work could completely reshape your understanding of world history.
Flemming Blicher's avatar
★🔭๋࣭ ⭑˚ Slavlander🔥𖥔 ݁ ˖ִ🛸༄˖°.'s avatar
Flemming Blicher and ★🔭๋࣭ ⭑˚ Slavlander🔥𖥔 ݁ ˖ִ🛸༄˖°.

Introducing Slavlander

For quite some time now, I’ve been following a writer and historian on Substack who goes by the name of “Slavlander”. He operates a blog on Substack called “The Slavland Chronicles”.

Now, the time has finally come to dive into his (many) words. This interview is the second, and I suspect it won’t be the last.

If you haven’t watched the first interview yet, you can find it on the below link:

If Slavlander’s revised history is correct, our entire understanding of the modern world since antiquity will have to be completely rewritten.

You can follow Slavlander on Substack here:

https://substack.com/@rurikskywalker

Follow Slavlander on Substack

And subscribe to his blog “The Slavland Chronicles” here:

The Slavland Chronicles
The wars are fake, but the massacres are real.
By ☭ Slavlander🔥 (formerly Rurik)

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