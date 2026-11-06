Cracking the "White Clots" Mystery

WARNING: Opportunistic Runaway Living Polymer Hazard on the loose!

White Clots Mystery Solved – Brief Explanation Synthetic DNA was present in (some of) the COVID-19 vaccines rolled out from December 2020 and onwards. The underlying technology is documented in hundreds of scientific, often peer-reviewed papers. Some of these applications incurred collateral damage in the form of white clots—described as an “opportunistic, runaway, living polymer hazard.” This phenomenon is driven by protein polymerization guided by synthetic DNA, a mechanism also documented in scientific studies. The ultimate purpose is not immediate or slow population reduction, but rather to hook individuals into a digital panopticon (an advanced prison) connected to the Internet of Bodies via 5G, AI, and data centers.

This video interview is a reaction to Shimon Yanowitz’ substack post from November 4, see below:

The post is based on the 5 years of work that Shimon Yanowitz put into the paper he published with Dr. Daniel Broudy in June 2026:

Click on above image to go to the paper itself, or click HERE!

Yanowitz even provided a summary of this paper on his Substack in July 2026, see below:

Below is an excerpt from an interview Maria Zeee did with Yanowitz shortly after the paper was released:

Below you can find the link to watch the full interview on Zeee Media.com:

https://rumble.com/v7ev8se-nanobots-iobnt-and-synthetic-biology-exposed-ft.-shimon-yanowitz.html

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By the way, I will soon be interviewing Shimon Yanowitz again on his actual paper on self-assemply nano-structures. If you have any question you want me to ask him, then please put them in the comments.🙏

Yanowitz is an independent researcher and need the independent support to be able to continue. I urge you to pledge your financial support to him:

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