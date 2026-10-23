5G & Data Centers - Building The Control Grid

Did They Lie Back in 2020? - And Why? - The Untold Truth About the 5G Rollout

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Welcome to your personalized PANOPTICON!

5G isn’t just about faster smartphones—it is entirely dependent on the explosive rollout of data centers. In 2020, the telecom industry sold the public a narrative of total wireless freedom. In reality, they masked a critical truth:

5G and data centers are inextricably linked, like lungs and air.

This presentation uncovers why industry and lobbyists are quietly orchestrating this infrastructure shift, and what the real digital framework looks like behind the scenes.

Hold on, not so fast!

- Was 5G really rolled out in 2020?

If so...

- Where are all the Self-Driving Cars and all the Doctors performing Remote Operations?

They did not rollout 5G in 2020, but in 2023! Why does that matter? - Because they do not want us to figure out that 5G and the Data Centers are as intertwined as they are! People might begin to question 5G other than just the conspiracy tin foil hats.

Below is the revised or corrected evolution listed as it happened.

Did you know your body was the internet?

- Say what???

Well watch this Internet of Bodies video from RAND Corporation.

The RAND Corporation (Research and Development) is a non-profit, non-partisan global policy think tank founded in 1948, originally established to offer research and analysis to the United States Armed Forces. For free, of course!!!

Pay close attention now

—this is where things take a dark turn.

In November 2025 MIT published this article “New therapeutic brain implants could defy the need for surgery”

The MIT News article reveals how far advanced they are in the area of bio and nano technology.

Probably the most admired technical university in the World, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has a Nano-Cybernetic Biotrek research group (NCB), and this specialized unit consider itself well advanced in deploying nanoelectronics within the body on a large scale.

Listen to their director:

Not all scientists are entirely enthusiastic!

In June 2026 Maria Zeee interviewed electrical engineer Shimon Yanowitz on his newly released scientific paper called:

“From Synthetic DNA and RNA-Based Self-Assembling Nanotechnology to Sequelae of COVID-19 Shots”

You can see the full interview here on Rumble:

Maria Zeee video with electrical engineerShimon Yanowitz

This is a 10 minutes excerpt:

You can download Shimon Yanowitz’ paper here:

Download

But ‘they’ do not want you to know about 5G’s close relationship with the Data Center. And they certainly don’t want you to know about the DIGITAL PANOPTICON, you might resist.

Well, do you!