The Danish Illusion

The Danish Illusion

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October 2026

September 2026

THE FREE THINKERS - Chapter 4
Lars Gram Pedersen (born 1981) is a former special forces soldier with the Danish Frogman Corps. He is a trained electrician and mechanical engineer and…
  Flemming Blicher
Footnotes to Plato - PART 1
An interview with Slavlander, a self-taught historical researcher whose groundbreaking revisionist work could completely reshape your understanding of…
  Flemming Blicher and ★🔭๋࣭ ⭑˚ Slavlander🔥𖥔 ݁ ˖ִ🛸༄˖°.
21:32
Ben Butler and the Modern-Day Robin Hood Resistance
Activism has reached new heights in England with the "Blade Runners"—a group that since 2023 successfully has stood up to the system and halted the…
  Flemming Blicher
2:11:14
THE FREE THINKERS - Chapter 3
Lone Nørgaard (born 1952), M.A. in Danish, English, and Philosophy. Former adult educator. Editor of the video blog NewSpeek.
  Flemming Blicher
THE FREE THINKERS - Chapter 2
Max Schmeling: A Statistician’s Analysis of the Numbers Behind the COVID-19 Pandemic
  Flemming Blicher
THE FREE THINKERS - Chapter 1
Dan Johannesson: Denmark’s First Free Thinker—From Ridicule to Hope
  Flemming Blicher

August 2026

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