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Cracking the "White Clots" Mystery
An Investigation into the Physics, Proteins, and Controversies Surrounding Anomalous Intravascular Structures — A short Interview with Shimon Yanowitz
Nov 6
•
Flemming Blicher
and
Shimon D Yanowitz
17
14
7
27:13
The Ground Zero Interview in January 2020 - A Tribute to Dr. Francis Boyle
Before the mainstream media could write their official script, it was Hrvoje Morić on Geopolitics & Empire who broke the Wuhan lab-leak story with Dr…
Nov 5
•
Flemming Blicher
and
Geopolitics & Empire
37
5
8
1:17:00
October 2026
Footnotes to Plato - PART 2
The second interview with Slavlander, a self-taught historical researcher whose groundbreaking revisionist work could completely reshape your…
Oct 30
•
Flemming Blicher
and
★🔭๋࣭ ⭑˚ Slavlander🔥𖥔 ݁ ˖ִ🛸༄˖°.
40
16
7
1:26:34
5G & Data Centers - Building The Control Grid
A recording from Flemming Blicher's live video
Oct 23
•
Flemming Blicher
18
6
9
31:02
THE FREE THINKERS - Chapter 5
Space Girl Music - Metgry: Is there anything sexier than people having a brain and choosing to use it? Song, music, dance, and art.
Oct 1
•
Flemming Blicher
2
September 2026
THE FREE THINKERS - Chapter 4
Lars Gram Pedersen (born 1981) is a former special forces soldier with the Danish Frogman Corps. He is a trained electrician and mechanical engineer and…
Sep 25
•
Flemming Blicher
2
1
Footnotes to Plato - PART 1
An interview with Slavlander, a self-taught historical researcher whose groundbreaking revisionist work could completely reshape your understanding of…
Sep 23
•
Flemming Blicher
and
★🔭๋࣭ ⭑˚ Slavlander🔥𖥔 ݁ ˖ִ🛸༄˖°.
39
7
7
21:32
Ben Butler and the Modern-Day Robin Hood Resistance
Activism has reached new heights in England with the "Blade Runners"—a group that since 2023 successfully has stood up to the system and halted the…
Sep 22
•
Flemming Blicher
18
6
9
2:11:14
THE FREE THINKERS - Chapter 3
Lone Nørgaard (born 1952), M.A. in Danish, English, and Philosophy. Former adult educator. Editor of the video blog NewSpeek.
Sep 17
•
Flemming Blicher
7
1
THE FREE THINKERS - Chapter 2
Max Schmeling: A Statistician’s Analysis of the Numbers Behind the COVID-19 Pandemic
Sep 10
•
Flemming Blicher
5
THE FREE THINKERS - Chapter 1
Dan Johannesson: Denmark’s First Free Thinker—From Ridicule to Hope
Sep 3
•
Flemming Blicher
August 2026
THE FREE THINKERS - Foreword
The Official Foreword by Flemming Blicher—An urgent wake-up call to the free thinkers.
Aug 27
•
Flemming Blicher
3
3
1
© 2026 Flemming Blicher
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